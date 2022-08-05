Crews tackle huge wildfire as flames erupt near to Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Six fire engines were called to fields near to Old Bawtry Road, Finningley after fire broke out.

Access to nearby Doncaster Moto Parc was restricted while crews tackled the flames.

The blaze comes as crews from four separate counties tackle a huge tyre fire blaze in Ranskill, south of Bawtry and which has sent a huge plume of smoke into the air and which can be seen from more than 30 miles away.

Fire crews also tackled a huge blaze on farmland near Stainforth last night.

Updating residents on the Old Bawtry Road blaze, a spokesman said: “Big thank you to firefighters from Doncaster for supplying us with 10,000 litres of water! Your help is really appreciated.”

Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.