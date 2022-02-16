Crews called out to car, rubbish and wheelie bin fires in Doncaster

There were three fires in Doncaster overnight, Febraury 15-16.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 11:54 am

Firefighters from Rotherham station attended an accidental car fire at 8.20pm on Gardens Lane in Conisbrough. The crew came away at 9pm.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.30pm on York Road in Dunscroft. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and left at 8.45pm.

Read More

Read More
These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There were three incidents overnight

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10pm on Coppice Road in Highfields. The crew came away at 10.20pm.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterRotherhamThorne