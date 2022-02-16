Firefighters from Rotherham station attended an accidental car fire at 8.20pm on Gardens Lane in Conisbrough. The crew came away at 9pm.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 8.30pm on York Road in Dunscroft. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and left at 8.45pm.

There were three incidents overnight

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 10pm on Coppice Road in Highfields. The crew came away at 10.20pm.