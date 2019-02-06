Creation of up to 1,700 jobs at enterprise park

Almost £1m of Government cash could see development of up to 60 acres at Normanby Enterprise Park in Scunthorpe with creation of up to 1,700 more better paid jobs for local residents.

This is thanks to £983,000 from the Government via the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership Northern Powerhouse fund.

A new road, and the associated infrastructure, will be built to open up development land at the enterprise park to the north of the town.

North Lincolnshire Council will match-fund the Government funding with £300,000 from the council's capital jobs growth fund. Scunthorpe-based, Clugston Construction will carry out the works to the site.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, said: “This Government funding brings forward the development of a huge area of employment land in North Lincolnshire. We are keen to support businesses to come to the new site that can offer up to 1,700 more, better paid jobs for our residents.

“The manufacturing and engineering industries in North Lincolnshire employ over 34,000 people and this is a strength we want develop. Normanby Enterprise Park is ideally located to make the most of North Lincolnshire’s connectivity to the rest of the country and tap into our area’s skilled workforce.”

Speaking on behalf of Clugston, who will construct the new access road under the North Lincolnshire Highways framework, David Clugston said: “We are delighted to be involved in the first element of this exciting scheme which will open up land on the new Enterprise Park. Investments such as this are to be welcomed as they play a significant role in attracting and retaining businesses in North Lincolnshire.”

Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, Ursula Lidbetter MBE, said: “We recognise the important role this premier employment site in Scunthorpe will play in supporting Greater Lincolnshire's key sectors.

“It will enable the construction of quality, competitive and affordable commercial premises and deliver significant business growth and investment opportunities.

“There is no doubt it will build on the success of the existing full Normanby Enterprise Park strategic industrial estate, evolving as a major cluster for the distribution of manufacturing and food and drink in the wider Lincolnshire area.”

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Jake Berry MP, said: “We are committed to boosting economic growth across the Northern Powerhouse, Midlands Engine and the UK as a whole.

“This investment of almost £1 million from the Local Growth Fund will develop the infrastructure to enable this previously disused area to realise its full potential through a diverse mix of commercial premises which will create 1,700 jobs.”