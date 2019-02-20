Creation of new Doncaster village would be a ‘sensible plan’ to meet housing needs, claims councillor

A councillor has said planning to build a new Doncaster village would be a ‘much more sensible plan’ to meet housing targets.

Edenthorpe & Kirk Sandall councillor Andrea Robinson said a new purpose built settlement would stop villages and communities in Doncaster from merging together.

Coun Andrea Robinson

Her comments came after the Government overturned a rejected development of more than 600 homes in Edenthorpe close to the border with Armthorpe.

The plan to build 640 homes off Mere Lane in was thrown out by the planning committee with officers recommending the development was in breach of countryside policy.

But an appeal lodged against the council decision was successful meaning the development will now be built.

The inspectorate ruled the council had used policies to reject the development adopted from the Unitary Development Plan in 1998 and which was now considered ‘out of date’.

Coun Robinson said: “I think if we need that many houses in Doncaster, it would be so much more sensible to plan a whole new village and a community to provide those houses.

“If we need houses on that scale then we need a new village somewhere and put in a proper link and relief road to it road.

“That to me would much more sensible than ruining Dunsville, ruining Armthorpe and ruining Edenthorpe. For the scale of housing that we need that’s what we should be looking at.

“There’s planning permission for several developments in the areas of neighbouring Armthorpe and Dunsville.

“I do not understand how within the radius of around two-square miles it can possibly be appropriate to build that many houses – to me it’s inconceivable.”