Crashes closes one lane on M1 near Sheffield 

A lane is closed on the M1 this morning because of an accident.

Highways England said a two vehicle accident has forced the closure of one lane southbound between junction 33 for Catcliffe and junction 32 for the M18.

The M1

Emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to adhere to the red x signs.

