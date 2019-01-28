Courtyard setting for delightful three bedroom barn conversion near Doncaster

A beautifully appointed three bedroom semi detached barn conversion located in the highly regarded village of Loversall.

The property is situated on a courtyard development and provides delightful family sized accommodation, with established attractive gardens and an attached garage and workshop. Gas central heating and double glazed windows are installed.

kitchen at Meadow Cottage

On the ground floor there is a twin aspect lounge with a stone inglenook fireplace beamed mantle. The dining room has exposed beams and a useful under stairs cupboard. The kitchen boasts a generous range of recently fitted units.There is a utility room and downstairs cloakroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, one with en-suite, and a good sized family bathroom.

The property is street lined to the front, with access to the side attached garage, with an attached workshop.

Access to the stone wall enclosed garden to the rear via the courtyard. The garden itself is neatly laid to lawn with a large block paved driveway.

Enclosed walled garden at Meadow Cottage