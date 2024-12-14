Woman who inflicted horrific injuries in Doncaster glass attack is jailed
Sammy-Joe Medley, 35, pleaded guilty to an offence of unlawful wounding following the attack in Queens Crescent, Bawtry on 14 August 2022.
Medley smashed a broken glass into her victim’s arm, causing deep lacerations.
The woman, who has asked not to be identified, said: “If it wasn’t for my quick reaction in lifting my arm up, the glass would have either gone into my neck or face and I would probably not be here today.
"I had to be put to sleep to have surgery where I had over 30 stitches and I’ve now been left with the most horrendous scar which I’ll have for the rest of my life.”
Medley was sentenced to two and a half years in jail and a restraining order was imposed for five years when she appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Novenber 18.