Woman who attempted to murder her mother in Doncaster hospital is jailed

A woman who attempted to murder her own mother by smothering her with a pillow in Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been jailed.

Susan Hardwick pleaded guilty to attempting to kill her mum who was receiving end of life care at the hospital.

In July 2024, staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary became aware of an altercation involving Hardwick and her mother.

They found Hardwick pressing pillows into the face of her mother, who was receiving end-of-life care.

Staff were able to restrain her and report the incident to police, with officers arriving promptly to detain Hardwick.

The victim suffered a minor injury to her neck believed to have been caused by a small steak knife which Hardwick had brought with her to the hospital.

Hardwick, 65, of Beech Road, Armthorpe, pleaded guilty to attempted murder during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court in June 2025.

Earlier today (Friday 24 October), she appeared before the same court where she was sentenced to three years in prison.

Investigations Officer Gary Rawlings said: "A swift arrival at the hospital by response officers led to Hardwick's arrest less than half an hour after the incident was reported to us.

"Evidence was captured and secured with detectives gathering multiple witness statements, resulting in a comprehensive case being put to the Crown Prosecution Service that same night and an attempted murder charge being secured.

"This is undoubtedly an unusual yet tragic case and I would like to thank all those involved for their hard work in securing this outcome at court today."