Woman left ex-boyfriend feeling like a 'human punching bag'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An aggressive woman with a history of violence viciously punched, strangled and bit her ex-boyfriend in a nasty attack, making him "feel like a human punching bag".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayleigh Whittingham launched the "appalling" beating after going round to confront the man and hurling abuse at him. A passer-by tried to intervene and separate them and the man flagged down a police car, Hull Crown Court heard.

Whittingham, aged 32, formerly of Carlisle Street, Goole, but recently of Church Road, New Edlington, Doncaster, admitted offences of intentional strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm in Bridlington on August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Bradford, prosecuting, said that Whittingham and the man had previously been in a long-term relationship. He was at his then girlfriend's home in Bridlington, at about 5pm when Whittingham turned up with another woman.

Kayleigh Whittingham.

Whittingham approached him aggressively, shouted at him and made accusations. She repeatedly punched him in the head and face. She put both hands around his throat and squeezed, restricting his breathing.

Whittingham grabbed hold of him and pushed him into the street, where a member of the public tried to intervene and separate them. She bit the man on his biceps and shoulder before the assault eventually ended.

The man flagged down a police car and gave a description of Whittingham and her name. An officer in Quay Road later saw a woman wearing matching clothes to those of Whittingham. She was stopped, checked and was asked for her name but she said "Louise".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer realised that she was not Louise but was Whittingham and she was arrested.

The man later said: "This incident has made me feel like a human punching bag. I am angry, disappointed, upset and feel I am not worthy of anything."

Whittingham made no comment to questions during police interview. She had convictions for seven previous offences, including three of assaulting former boyfriends. She had been given a six-month suspended prison sentence in November 2017 for assault causing actual bodily harm after she smashed a bottle of alcohol into the head of her then boyfriend.

She had a conviction in August 2018 for wounding a different boyfriend by slashing towards him with a knife and stabbing him on the shoulder.

Oliver Shipley, mitigating, said that there was a background to the latest offences but nothing justified Whittingham's actions. She pleaded guilty on the day of a scheduled trial.