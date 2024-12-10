Woman charged with terrorism offence following probe at Doncaster jail

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Dec 2024, 09:29 BST
A woman has been charged with a terrorism offence as part of an inquiry into material taken into a Doncaster prison.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East also charged three other individuals following an investigation at HMP Lindholme.

Rhea Wood, 35, of Shoreham Street, Sheffield was charged with dissemination of terrorist publications and conspiring to bring a List B prohibited article into or out of a prison.

She will appear for a hearing regarding the terrorism offence at the Central Criminal Court in London on 20 December 2024.

Compensation has been paid out to inmates at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster

Abdullah Mohammed, 32, of Christchurch Road, Doncaster, Menna Mohammed, 36, of Wisewood Place, Sheffield and Mohammed Abdo, 34, of HMP Wealstun, were also charged with conspiring to bring a List B prohibited article into or out of a prison.

All three along with Ms Wood are due to appear for a pre-trial hearing regarding the conspiracy offence at Sheffield Crown Court on 14 January 2025.

