Woman charged after stealing large quantity of food from Heron Foods.

A woman has been charged in relation to a theft from Heron Foods in Thorne.

It was reported that a female had entered the Heron Foods store in Thorne and helped herself to a large quantity of food items before leaving the store without offering any payment.

The female was located at a nearby address in Thorne.

She was subsequently charged with the theft and will soon be appearing at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

A spokesman said: “Thank you to those members of the business community who assisted with this investigation.”

If you want to sign up to Thorne Shop Watch or want more information about the scheme, please email [email protected].