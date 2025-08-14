Woman charged after stealing large quantity of food from Heron Foods
A woman has been charged in relation to a theft from Heron Foods in Thorne.
It was reported that a female had entered the Heron Foods store in Thorne and helped herself to a large quantity of food items before leaving the store without offering any payment.
The female was located at a nearby address in Thorne.
She was subsequently charged with the theft and will soon be appearing at Doncaster Magistrates Court.
A spokesman said: “Thank you to those members of the business community who assisted with this investigation.”
