Watch the moment police tracked down and arrested robber after an attack at a Doncaster cashpoint

Police response officers in Doncaster tracked down and arrested a robber just 32 minutes after receiving a report of an attack at a cashpoint in the city centre.

The police’s CCTV control room were able to find footage of the robbery, which took place at an ATM in St Sepulchre Gate, and quickly identify Louis Robson as the offender.

Robson targeted his victim by following him to the cashpoint before attacking him after he had inserted his card into the machine.

He then withdrew £20 before fleeing the scene, leaving his victim lying on the floor.

Robson's movements were tracked on CCTV as he ran through the city centre to try and evade officers.

Information regarding his movements was relayed to response officers and just over half an hour after the initial report of the crime was received, Robson was intercepted, arrested and brought into custody.

Detective Constable Ashlea Jeffries, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Staff in our CCTV control room did an excellent job tracking Robson's movements.

"Their agile use of surveillance allowed them to quickly trace the defendant and guide officers to him, resulting in a prompt arrest.

"We also received further footage from City of Doncaster Council, which displayed good partnership working in tackling crime in the city centre.

"When Robson was searched by our officers, he was found to be in possession of the victim's bank card and a piece of paper with a PIN number on it.

"This initial evidence proved invaluable in the case and combined with all the footage at our disposal, it meant he had no choice but to plead guilty to the offence.

"We see first-hand the devastating impact that robberies have on victims, and I am pleased Robson has been given an extended custodial sentence as punishment for his crime."

Robson, aged 32, of Riviera Parade, Bentley, pleaded guilty to robbery and two separate counts of thefts from a shop.

He was sentenced to a total of five years and three months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday July 1, with a judge handing him an extended sentence due to the violent nature of his offending.