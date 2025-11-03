Watch: Moment man is arrested in £250,000 Doncaster cannabis raid

This is the moment police smashed down a door and arrested a man in a £250,000 cannabis raid in Doncaster.

A series of intelligence-led warrants targeting drug factories with potential links to organised crime groups has seen Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seize dangerous weapons and over £600,000 worth of cannabis in October.

A total of 500 plants were seized over a three-day period, with two men arrested and charged with drug-related offences.

One warrant in Conisbrough led to officers uncovering a 250-strong plant cannabis cultivation hidden inside a property.

The set-up was so sophisticated officers spotted CCTV cameras which had been built into flower pots around the property.

Karolis Balandzius, 33, of no fixed abode, was arrested at the scene and was jailed for 225 days during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (29 October) after admitting producing a Class B drug.

A second warrant in Denaby led to officers seizing an extendable baton and an imitation firearm, before a third warrant in Mexborough saw officers raid a large residential property resulting in the discovery of 250 cannabis plants as well as bagged cannabis which was ready to be sold.

Ervin Gremshi, 41, of Park Road, Mexborough, was arrested and has since pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of Class B drug. He was jailed for 10 months at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (31 October).

A fourth warrant in Edlington took place a few days later resulting in officers seizing 145 cannabis plants.

Hung Van Nguyen, 32, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, was arrested and has since been charged with production of a Class B drug. He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 November.

Doncaster South NPT Sergeant Christopher Macleod said: "These warrants are all the result of a significant amount of intelligence and information gathering and has allowed us to stop over £600,000 worth of drugs from potentially getting into the wrong hands.

"Large scale cannabis cultivations have long been known to be linked to organised crime groups responsible for gang violence, exploitation and spreading fear in our communities.

"By dismantling these set-ups, we disrupt these criminal networks' revenue streams and tackle wider issues such as illegal migration, violent crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

"We also keep our communities safe from harm as the size and nature of these cannabis factories often pose a fire risk to neighbouring properties due to the unlawful abstraction of electricity.

"Cannabis isn't a harmless drug and the sale of it fuels other serious acts of criminality which we will not tolerate in our communities in South Yorkshire.

"Please continue reporting any concerns you have over drug supply or drug taking to us so we can take action and keep the public safe."

You can contact police on 101 or get in touch via the website. In an emergency, always call 999.

The spokesperson added: “We understand some people may wish to report information to us anonymously. You can do that by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers website.”