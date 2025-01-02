Watch as police raid house in operation resulting in over 120 years of prison sentences for drug dealers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A covert operation targeting drug dealers in Doncaster has resulted in 40 people being jailed for over 120 years as part of a huge crackdown on the supply of harmful Class A drugs.

Operation Dream Alpha was set up to tackle Doncaster's illicit drug markets and prosecute the dealers supplying dangerous drugs such as heroin and cocaine.

After identifying several drug lines that existed in Doncaster, covert officers were deployed to various areas of the borough where concerns about drug dealing had been raised.

A wealth of intelligence and evidence was subsequently gathered, leading to multiple phases of arrests, with over 100 people arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

The operation has disrupted over 40 Doncaster drug lines and has also led to the seizure of many dangerous weapons, including knives, machetes and knuckle dusters.

Explaining more about the decision to launch Operation Dream Alpha is Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater: "The use and supply of illegal drugs is often driven by organised crime groups (OCGs) and linked to OCG-related violence, which includes fatal knife attacks, firearms discharges and serious violent assaults.

"As rival groups vie for trade, it often leads to an increase in violence, and this is something we just will not tolerate in Doncaster and the wider South Yorkshire area.

"It creates an environment where people feel unsafe in their own communities, and that is why Operation Dream Alpha was brought in to investigate drug dealers working on various drug lines across the city and bring them to justice.

"Taking out drug suppliers enables us to dismantle and disrupt county lines and drug networks and I am pleased that we have been able to secure 60 convictions and over 120 years of prison sentences.

"This was a huge operation using officers and staff from different teams and departments across the force, with different covert tactics deployed to get drug dealers off our streets and in prison.

"It also saw us work alongside key partner and specialist agencies, including the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, forensic services and the Crown Prosecution Service."

The community feedback to the operation has been encouraging, with Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Adrian Luscombe noting how Operation Dream Alpha has played a huge role in helping to dismantle drug lines in areas such as Mexborough, Conisbrough and Edlington.

Speaking earlier this year, Insp Luscombe said: "If I could have written a list of people I'd want removing from the area, I'd say that almost all of the key ones are gone, going or have had their operations heavily disrupted thanks to months of hard work, planning and intelligence gathering.

"I've been doing this job for 20 years and in that time, I've never been involved in a policing operation that's had a more significant impact than this one - it has been massive.

"It was evident that drugs were funding the activities of OCGs in the area and by wiping out their suppliers, it creates a vacuum which we are now in a position to consolidate."

A number of people who have been charged and convicted in connection with Operation Dream Alpha are due in court next year, with the number of prison sentences handed out expected to increase.

The operation has given police investigating the supply of drugs in Doncaster a significant platform to build on, with the identification and arrest of drug dealers remaining a key priority for the force heading into 2025.

DCI Slater added: "Drug dealers might think they are untouchable and above the law, but this operation has shown that is simply not the case.

"I hope it sends out a clear and strong message about what will happen to you if you are caught dealing drugs and trying to make money through criminal means.

"Despite what you might think, it doesn't pay, and we will find you, arrest you and bring you before the courts so that justice can be delivered."

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, please report it on 101 or online through the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Those who may wish to report this type of information anonymously please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by filling out a secure and anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.