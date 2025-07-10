Violent Doncaster shoplifter who attacked staff is jailed and banned from supermarket

An investigation into a serial and violent Doncaster shoplifter who attacked two members of retail staff has resulted in him being handed a prison sentence and a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from a supermarket.

Ryan Holling's prolific stealing spree saw him steal 76 bottles of wine from Tesco Express in Barnsley Road.

The 34-year-old was caught on CCTV committing 12 shoplifting offences in the store, and on two occasions, he assaulted shop workers in the Scawsby store.

Holling was arrested earlier this month after being charged with 12 counts of theft from a shop and two counts of common assault.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences and was jailed for a year at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (4 July).

Holling, of Almond Avenue, Armthorpe, was also given a CBO, which bans him from entering the Tesco store in Barnsley Road for the next three years.

PC Lynsey Kingston, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "Holling's offending was prolific, targeted and violent, as he stole multiple expensive bottles of wine from the store on 12 separate occasions and attacked shop workers in the process.

"No one deserves to go to work to be abused, harassed or attacked and this kind of offending really emphasises why retail crime is far from victimless.

"Shoplifting affects not just our local stores and businesses, but workers, who have to deal with this criminality in the workplace, and shoppers who see it as they go about their daily business.

"It also affects the wider local economy and it is something that we just will not tolerate here in South Yorkshire.

"I am pleased Holling has been given an immediate custodial sentence and a CBO, which will allow us to closely monitor his behaviour upon his release from prison.

"If Holling breaks the terms of this order, he could find himself back in prison, and I would urge local businesses and residents to report any breaches to police so we can act and prosecute."