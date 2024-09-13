Violent Doncaster asylum seeker hotel rioter who attacked police is jailed

A violent yob from Doncaster who threw missiles and kicked out at police during the South Yorkshire asylum seeker hotel riot has been jailed.

Christian Ivermee, 31, of Chapel Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to violent disorder following the large-scale disturbance at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on 4 August and was sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars.

Ivermee was identified after police recognised the "distinctive tattoos" on his face and neck, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

He was seen throwing a large piece of a wood at officers and was "enthusiastically involved in projected threats and violence,” the court heard.

More than 60 police officers were injured after a marauding mob tried to set the hotel housing 200 asylum seekers on fire.

He is one of dozens of men jailed over their part in the shocking scenes of violence which erupted out of a supposedly peaceful protest.