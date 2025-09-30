Video: Doncaster man jailed after police find single barreled shotgun in a bin bag under stairs

Officers acting on intelligence executed a warrant at a property in Doncaster, leading to the discovery of a dangerous firearm and a jail sentence for the man in possession of it.

In March earlier this year, Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which tackles serious and organised crime, worked alongside the Armed Crime Team to raid an address in Carcroft.

Following a morning wake-up call from officers, Tyler Wright was arrested and taken into custody.

A full search of the property led to officers recovering and seizing a single-barrelled shotgun found in a black bin bag under the stairs.

This gun was found in a bin bag under the stairs during the raid. Tyler Wright has been jailed.

Wright, aged 22, of Saffron Road, Tickhill, pleaded guilty to possessing a shortened shotgun and last Thursday (25 September), he was jailed for two years and three months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Constable Jessica Mitchell, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "This dangerous weapon was found hidden in a terraced house down an ordinary residential street.

"Thanks to diligent intelligence gathering, we were able to execute this warrant and fully search the property leading to the discovery of this gun and a prison sentence for Wright.

"We want our communities to be safe from the danger posed by firearms and we will continue to take action against those involved in criminality linked to firearms."

An order was also made at court for the gun to be forfeited and destroyed under Section 52(1) of the Firearms Act 1968.