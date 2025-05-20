Video: Doncaster drug dealer jailed after trying to hide cocaine stash down toilet

A Doncaster man's desperate attempt to hide his stash of drugs were foiled during a warrant executed by police officers, leading to a seven-and-a-half year prison sentence for drug and weapon offences.

After gathering a wealth of intelligence on activities at Daniel Hirst's address in Westminster Crescent, Intake, officers raided his home after obtaining a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

As officers gained entry to the address, they heard a toilet flushing upstairs. This was immediately searched, leading to officers discovering small pieces of white rock inside the toilet pan before a thorough search of the rest of the property uncovered £10,815 of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, £1,635 in cash and a firearm in the form of a disguised stun gun.

Hirst, who told officers there was only cannabis inside the address while his property was being search, was subsequently arrested and charged. He has since pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis, along with possessing a prohibited weapon.

Hirst, who is 39 years old, was jailed for a total of seven-and-a-half years last Thursday (15 May) at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Constable Hollie Robinson, who was the officer in charge of this case, is part of Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which was set up to tackle serious and organised crime within the city, including the use and supply of illegal drugs.

She said: "This warrant was obtained and executed by Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, with their officers gathering evidence and intelligence of suspicious activities at the address, leading to us obtaining a legal warrant to search the premises.

"Hirst tried to downplay his involvement in the supply of drugs to officers. However, a search of his property revealed he had over £10,000 worth of drugs hidden in his home, including cocaine which was found inside the toilet after a desperate attempt by Hirst to conceal his crimes.

"Drugs absolutely ruin people's lives and the supply of harmful substances often funds the activities of organised crime gangs who are responsible for sparking fear and panic in our communities.

"As shown in this case, we will act on any intelligence we receive and I would encourage people to continue reporting information to us if they are concerned about drug supply in their community.

"No matter how small or insignificant you feel that information may be, please tell us so we can act, apprehend those responsible and bring more drug dealers to justice."

If you are concerned about drug supply in your area, please contact South Yorkshire Police on telephone number 101 or fill out a form on the their website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

It is understood that some people may not wish to speak to police directly. If this is you, then please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No one will know you have contacted them and your details will not be divulged to anyone.