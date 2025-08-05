Video: Doncaster drug dealer caught by officers with over £1,700 of crack cocaine and heroin is jailed

A Doncaster drug dealer who was caught by officers with over £1,700 worth of drugs on him in the city centre has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, officers carrying out plain-clothed patrols were directed by the CCTV control room to Paul Ebbage after he was spotted making a suspected drug deal on Trafford Way.

A search, under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act recovered 108 packages of crack cocaine and 44 packages of heroin worth a combined total of £980. They also found a weapon in the form of a knuckle duster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being arrested and bailed, Ebbage was seen acting suspiciously in Millbanke Street in April earlier this year, by an officer from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Paul Ebbage has been jailed.

She was on routine patrol in the area due to suspected drug activity and after spotting Ebbage, she carried out another search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act which uncovered up to £800 worth of snappy bags containing heroin and over £1,000 in cash.

Ebbage, aged 38, of Wharf Road in Wheatley, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin, one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and also a charge of possessing criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to all of these offences and he was sentenced to three years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court when he appeared last Tuesday (29 July).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Matt Carter, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "We regularly conduct patrols of the city centre area and will act to tackle any signs of criminality that we witness.

"In this instance, Ebbage was subjected to two lawful searches which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of drugs, which has since been destroyed and an application has also been made to recover over £1,000 suspected of being gained through the sale of drugs.

"We hope this kind of enforcement action reassures people in Doncaster and shows them that we are working hard to stamp out criminality and anti-social behaviour and make Doncaster a Safer City."