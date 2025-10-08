Two cars were deliberately set on fire by arsonists overnight in Doncaster last night, October 7-8.

The first involved a car being deliberately set on fire at 11.05pm on Roman Ridge in the Woodlands area. Firefighters from the Adwick station attended the incident and they left the scene at mignight.

This morning, Wednesday October 8, Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 5.25am on Warmsworth Halt in Warmsworth. The crew returned to the station at 7am.