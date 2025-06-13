Trio who left man for dead after plank attack in Doncaster street sentenced

Three men who ‘left their victim for dead’ after attacking him with a plank of wood in a Doncaster street have been sentenced.

Lukas Toth, David Benak and Sebastian Nistor all appeared at Sheffield Crown Court charged with grievous bodily harm following the attack in Urban Road, Hexthorpe in September 2023.

Police were called shortly after 3.45am on Sunday, September 3, to a reports of an assault.

A man in his 50s was attacked by the trio who punched him multiple times in the head.

It is also reported that he was struck to the head with a plank of wood, and was later taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Following the incident, the victim’s wife, who asked not to be identfied, said: “He is lucky to be alive. He was basically left bleeding out on the street to die.

“People need to be aware it’s not safe. It is a no go zone after dark.

Nistor was charged with one count of GBH without intent and was given nine months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Benak faced the same chare and was sentenced to 14 months’ jail, suspended for two years.

Toth was also charged with GBH without intent and was given an 18 month community order.

In each case, a five year restraining order was made to protect the complainant.

You can report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.