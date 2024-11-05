Three people in court charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Doncaster

Three people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said a man was critically injured in the incident on Abbott Street in Hexthorpe on 17 October.

Tony Reckless, aged 44, and Jarvis Shields, aged 21, both of no fixed address, appeared at the city's magistrates court alongside Lisa Nixon, aged 41, of Springcroft Drive in Doncaster, charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

No pleas were entered. All are due at Sheffield Crown Court on December 2.