Three more Doncaster men to be sentenced over asylum seeker hotel riot

Three more Doncaster men are to be sentenced over their part in a riot an a hotel housing 200 asylum seekers in South Yorkshire.

Scores of people have already been charged and jailed over the disorder at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Wath, on August 4 when a mob attempted to set the building on fire and injured more than 60 police officers in shocking scenes.

Luke Crowcroft, 30, of Danesway, Scawthorpe, pleaded guilty to violent disorder when he appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court and is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 16 September.

Ben Beardsley, 38, of Hall Gate, Mexborough, also pleaded guilty to violent disorder when he appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court and will be sentenced on the same date.

Christian Ivermee, 31, of Chapel Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 13 September for sentencing.