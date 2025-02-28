Three charged in connection to the murder of Abdullah Hassan

Three people – including a man in Doncaster Prison – have been charged with murder in connection to the death of a Sheffield man in 2023.

The charges are in connection to the shooting and murder of Abdullah Hassan.

Abdullah, aged 25, died after being shot on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley shortly after 1.30am on Sunday 9 April 2023. A post-mortem confirmed that he died from a single gunshot wound.

Alex Taff, aged 30, of Springfields, Catcliffe, Sheffield is charged with murder. He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 28 February) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on 4 March.

Andrew Horton, aged 46, of HMP Doncaster is charged with murder.

Osai Williams, aged 28, of HMP Lowden Grange is charged with murder, using another to hide a firearm, possession of crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, possession of a CS gas cannister and possession of a bladed article.

They both will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.

Two men remain on police bail in connection to the murder and a further three men and three women remain released under investigation.

Abdullah’s family ask that their privacy be respected.