Three burglars who stole £400 worth of alcohol jailed after quick response by Doncaster police.

Officers in Doncaster city centre arrested three burglars and recovered almost £400 worth of stolen alcohol less than half an hour after a break-in at a major retailer.

Last Tuesday (10 June), officers were made aware of a burglary at Sainsbury's in Frenchgate, with a significant quantity of alcohol stolen from the store.

CCTV tracked the three suspects as they tried to make their escape, resulting in all three being arrested a short time after the store alarm went off.

Tammy Wilkinson, Mark Flynn and Robert Kerry appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (12 June) where they pleaded guilty to burglary, with Wilkinson also admitting to stealing cleaning products from a One Stop shop in Morley Road on Monday 9 June.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Tackling crime and antisocial behaviour in Doncaster city centre is an absolute priority as part of the Safer City campaign and this particular case emphasises just how quickly we are able to respond to reports of crime in the area.

"The prompt response by our officers saw a number of teams, including CCTV operators and call dispatchers, work together to arrest and ultimately deliver swift justice against three prolific offenders.

"We are grateful for businesses' support and cooperation in reporting crimes such as shoplifting to us, and I hope this emphasises that we are always here to respond and take prompt and decisive action to bring criminals to justice."

Wilkinson, aged 49, of College Road, and Flynn, aged 42, of Methley House, were each sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, with Kerry, aged 54, of Stapleton Road, given an eight-week prison sentence.