Three brothers - including Doncaster man - who raped young girls are jailed

Three brothers – including one from Doncaster - who raped and sexually abused young girls have been jailed.

Shaha Joman Miah, Shaha Amran Miah and Shaha Alman Miah were sentenced to a total of 54 years after the trio were found guilty at Preston Crown Court.

The court heard how the brothers targeted and groomed young girls, threatening them with violence if they went to the police.

The offences against the girls, who ranged in age from six to 15-years-old, occured between 1996 and 2010 in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Joman Miah, 38, of Doncaster was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years after being found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault, four counts of indecency with a child, five counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, nine counts of rape of a child, six counts of sexual assault of a child and five counts of sexual activity with a child.

Amran Miah, 49, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years after being found guilty of seven counts of indecent assault, seven counts of indecency with a child, two counts of intimidation, rape of child, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Alman Miah, 47, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and four years on extended license after being found guilty of three counts of sexual activity with a child.

All three men will be on the sex offenders' register for life.

Joman Miah groomed a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship, knowing she was under 16. He gave her gifts, alcohol and cigarettes.

Around the same time, Alman Miah started a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The same girl would subsequently be raped by his brother, Amran Miah.

In late 2009, the 15-year-old victim was threatened by Amran Miah after speaking to the police. She was grabbed off the street by her hair and shoved in the back of a car by a man.

Amran Miah was in the passenger seat. The man who grabbed her asked her what she had said to the police and told her “she would be dead” if she had told them anything.

Amran Miah threatened the girl, telling her she did not know what he was capable of.

Detective Chief Inspector John Graham-Cumming said: “This has been a long and complex investigation which has involved Cumbria Constabulary working with partners, including officers in other areas of the country, to bring these men to justice for the crimes they committed.

“The defendants preyed on young girls and also used threats of violence to warn them off reporting what was occurring to the authorities.

“The victims and witnesses in this case have shown bravery and courage throughout. Their coming forward to report and their support of the efforts to prosecute these men is what has ultimately resulted in their being imprisoned today.

“I hope the case demonstrates to the public how seriously such offending is taken and that any accusations of sexual offending against children in Cumbria will be investigated thoroughly and those responsible held accountable.

“Finally, I would like to urge anyone who has been the victim of abuse – whether recent or non-recent to come forward today. You will be listened to, supported and offences will be investigated with sensitivity and professionalism.”