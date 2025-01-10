Thorne: Prolific burglar and shoplifter who broke into a home and stole jewellery and a games console facing jail after admitting crimes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster burglar and shoplifter will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to multiple thefts and a burglary which saw him steal a games console and jewellery from a home.

Brandon Quean, aged 26, of Durham Avenue, Thorne, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft and burglary at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (8 January).

Quean raided a home in the town in August 2024, stealing £270 worth of items, and has also been convicted following three thefts from B&M in Thorne.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on 29 January.

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "Quean is a prolific shoplifter in the Thorne area and we are pleased he has admitted his guilt and will now face the prospect of a custodial sentence.

"Retail crime is far from victimless and that is why we have set up a dedicated Shop Watch scheme in the town to share key information and intelligence among retailers and to ensure shoplifters are brought before the courts.

"We are keen to expand the Shop Watch network as much as possible, so if you own a business in the town and haven't yet signed up to it, please consider doing so as it will embolden our efforts to crackdown retail crime in Thorne."