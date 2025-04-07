Ten year horse bans for pair in RSPCA neglect case of nine horses with them suffering severely overgrown hooves, lice, worms, tooth problems and foul bedding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman from Doncaster and a man from Darlington have both been banned from keeping equines for a decade after severely neglecting nine horses.

Ann Duckitt, aged 65, of Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster was also sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, as well as 80 hours unpaid work and told to pay costs of £400 and a Victim Surcharge of £154.

John Watson, agd 48, of Linton Gardens, Darlington was also sentenced to 15 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, as well as 40 hours unpaid work and told to pay costs of £750 and a Victim Surcharge of £154.

RSPCA officers, a World Horse Welfare equine expert and a vet visited Duckitt’s home and locations nearby to check on the welfare of the horses in May and June 2023.

A woman from Doncaster and a man from Darlington have both been banned from keeping equines for a decade after severely neglecting nine horses. Picture by World Horse Welfare.

The nine horses all exhibited major health problems and were being kept in unsuitable, unsanitary conditions contrary to the Animal Welfare Act, so were removed into the care of the two charities.

Both Duckitt and Watson disputed or were unclear about the ownership of each of the nine horses.

Lynsey Harris, Chief Inspector for the RSPCA’s South Yorkshire inspectorate group said: “These poor horses were badly neglected with severely overgrown hooves and unsanitary living conditions.

“The equine vet who examined them reported that all nine had overgrown hooves, some so severe that hooves were curling under or over the foot, making them lame. In her opinion, most had never in their lives been seen by a farrier.

“They were living in terrible, cramped and unsanitary conditions on bedding that in some cases was a 2 foot (60 cm) high pile of faeces and old straw. This had resulted in severe thrush, infections and maggots in the feet of some of the horses.

“A suspected lack of dental care had led to some of the animals having severely sharp teeth and ulcerated mouths, and infestations of mites were making them itch.”

The vet concluded that the owners had failed to meet the needs of the nine horses by failing to: ensure a suitable environment, correct body condition, adequate hoof or dental care; and failing to treat thrush or lice and failing to provide either treatment for lameness or adequate veterinary care.

In her opinion, five of the horses had also been caused unnecessary suffering. Sadly, two of the worst affected horses had to be euthanised.

World Horse Welfare Field Officer, Sarah Tucker said: “We had been visiting the location for several years, advising and educating the owners in the hope that the situation would improve. Most owners are usually happy and willing to work with us, actioning our recommendations to improve the lives of their ponies, but on this occasion the advice had gone unheeded to the point some of the ponies were actually suffering. Unfortunately, the only outcome to this case was to assist in removing the ponies alongside the police and RSPCA.

“Three of the ponies were taken into our Penny Farm Rescuing and Rehoming Centre for rehabilitation and have since been found loving new homes.”

RSPCA Chief Inspector Lynsey added: “It is the horses’ owners’ legal responsibility to properly look after any animal in their care. Sadly, many of these horses suffered because of their owners.

“I implore owners to be realistic about the care they can provide, both physically and financially for any animal in their care. If they are unable to meet their needs, they need to take action, rather than leave them to suffer.”