Prolific shoplifter who stole toiletries, coffee, chocolate and cleaning products banned from two Doncaster stores

Officers investigating a prolific Doncaster shoplifter have secured a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against him which bans him from two stores in Woodlands.

Paul Greaves targeted Heron Foods and Co-op, which are both located in Great North Road, Woodlands, during a five-day stealing spree between 11 December and 15 December.

He recklessly stole an array of high-value food and toiletries, including jars of coffee, chocolate and cleaning products, with all his crimes caught on CCTV.

After collating the evidence and gathering witness statements from retail workers in both stores, Greaves was charged with multiple shoplifting offences and pleaded guilty to five counts of theft at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Wednesday (15 January).

Paul Greaves.

Greaves, aged 36, of Lodge Road, Carcroft, was sentenced the same day to eight weeks in prison before being given the CBO, which will expire on 15 January 2028.

PC Vicky Green, who works as an anti-social behaviour officer and helped to secure the CBO against Greaves, said: "CBOs are designed to tackle the most serious and persistent offenders of anti-social behaviour and crime.

"Breaching them can lead to a jail term or an unlimited fine and we are pleased a CBO has been given to Greaves following his reckless and repeat offending.

"Upon his release from prison, Greaves will be monitored by police teams to ensure he does not breach the terms of his CBO and I would encourage anyone who spots him breaching the order to please contact us so we can investigate and look to prosecute."