Prolific illegal doorstep seller hauled back to court after ignoring warnings from the police

A prolific illegal doorstep seller is due to go back to court after ignoring warnings from the police about his actions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police received reports last night (Tuesday May 27) of a doorstop seller within the area of Westwoodside.

A spokesman said: “The male who has been pictured on social media posts is known to us and is intent on continuing to do these doorstop sales, regardless of having just being dealt with for the same offences and issued a community protection warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask as the local team that you retain doorbell footage of these sales in the area, and report to police as they are happening.

Prolific doorstep seller hauled back to court after ignoring warnings from the police.

“A legit door stop seller will be able to produce a peddlars certificate upon request, and will not be abusive when you state you do not wish to buy anything.

“In regards to the male in Westwoodside this evening, we have the evidence we need and he will be receiving another summons to court and we do not require any further evidence than we already have.

“Please continue to report these instances and we will take action to protect local residents. This male will be having his day in court.”