Prolific Doncaster shoplifter jailed and banned from entering store after stealing meat and chocolate

Ryan Cutts, aged 39, of Bosworth Road, Adwick, appeared in court earlier this week after pleading guilty to multiple thefts.

Cutts targeted the same store relentlessly, stealing high value items, including packets of meats and boxes of chocolate, with all of his crimes reported to police by staff at the store.

CCTV footage of each theft was gathered and given to police, prompting a full investigation and Cutts being charged with eight counts of theft.

Cutts pleaded guilty to stealing from Co-op in Woodlands eight times as well as an additional count of theft which saw him steal from a One Stop shop in Richmond Road.

PC Vicky Green, who works as an anti-social behaviour officer, said: "Cutts committed these offences while he was on bail, with conditions forbidding him from entering the Co-op store in Woodlands.

“He clearly showed a complete disregard for the law, the shops he targeted and retail workers, who do not deserve to deal with thieves like Cutts in the workplace.

“I am pleased that Cutts has been given an immediate custodial sentence and is now subject to a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

“These are only given to flagrant offenders of anti-social behaviour and the order will allow us to better protect retail workers from shoplifters like Cutts. “If he breaks the terms of this order, he could find himself back in prison, and I would urge local businesses and residents to report any breaches to police so we can act and prosecute."

The CBO given to Cutts remains in place until 8 September 2028 and forbids him from entering the Co-op store in Great North Road, Doncaster.

Cutts was given a 10-month prison sentence at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday (8 September).