Prolific Doncaster shoplifter jailed after ignoring Criminal Behaviour Order by stealing eight more times

A serial Doncaster thief has been sent to jail after ignoring the rules of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) brought in to curb her offending.

Sarah Connor has been the subject of multiple police investigations for shop thefts and has been sentenced for a series of retail crime offences in Doncaster over the past few months and years.

Due to the prolific nature of her offending, officers in Doncaster were able to secure a CBO against her, which prevented her from entering any One Stop store in Doncaster.

However, Connor breached this order by entering One Stop stores on six occasions, with the 40-year-old also committing eight thefts at these stores in the process.

Prolific shoplifter Sarah Connor.

This led to officers securing 14 criminal charges against her, which she pleaded guilty to in court, and last Wednesday (9 April), Connor, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 10 months at Barnsley Magistrates' Court.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, who helped to create a dedicated police retail crime team within Doncaster city centre and the surrounding area, said:

"CBOs allow us to enforce more effectively against more serious offenders who engage in repeated criminal activity and anti-social behaviour, and as shown by this case, ignoring these orders could result in jail time.

"Upon her release from prison, Connor will once again be regularly monitored to ensure she is abiding by the terms of her CBO and should she flout any of the rules, we will be there to prosecute and seek criminal charges against her.

"I hope this result helps to reassure residents and visitors to our city centre and surrounding areas of our commitment to tackling retail crime.

"It has no place in our city and we will act against those who commit thefts or ignore the terms of CBOs that our officers work hard to obtain."

Connor remains subject to a CBO which prevents her from entering any One Stop store in Doncaster and the Home Bargains store in Edlington. The order will stay in place until 11 September 2027.

*A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) is a court order issued after a conviction for a criminal offence, primarily designed to prevent serious and persistent antisocial behavior. It can prohibit the offender from certain actions or require them to take specific actions to address the underlying causes of their behaviour.