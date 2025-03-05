Prolific Doncaster shoplifter jailed after damning CCTV showed him steal £174 from Costa among others

Neighbourhood police officers in the Mexborough area of Doncaster worked alongside response officers to apprehend and prosecute a prolific shoplifter who has since been sent to jail for over six months.

Despite being handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and a suspended sentence on 14 February 2025, Adrian Nickson was soon reoffending in the town again, committing reckless and careless thefts with no regard for retail workers.

On those occasions, he managed to flee the store, but damning CCTV evidence showed him committing the thefts, which saw him steal £344 of goods.

Last Thursday (27 February), Nickson stole £174 of goods from Costa, and after the store notified police immediately, response officers were able to arrest Nickson a short distance away with the stolen goods in his possession.

Adrian Nickson has been jailed for over six months.

PC Elisabeth Rocher, of Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, was responsible for carrying out arrest attempts for Nickson and collating evidence of his thefts.

She said: "Nickson's offending has been rife in Mexborough, and it was disappointing to hear that he was committing more thefts just days after being sentenced in court for the same offences.

"Retail crime has a huge impact on local businesses, the economy, shoppers and hard-working retail staff who do not deserve to put up with shoplifters in their line of work.

"We've built really strong partnerships and relationships with local businesses and thanks to their speedy and diligent reporting of Nickson's thefts, we were able to build up a strong case against him.

"It was great to see the investigative efforts of our neighbourhood policing teamwork in tandem with response teams who were quick to mobilise and arrest Nickson after his theft on 27 February.

"Nickson has now received a lengthy jail sentence for thefts and upon release will still be subject to a CBO which bans him from entering Co-op in Adwick Road and Poundland in Market Hall.

"I would encourage any business that is a victim of shoplifting to please report it to us immediately. Only then can we act, prosecute and bring the offenders of these crimes to justice."

Nickson, aged 41, of New Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to three thefts and was jailed for 27 weeks during a sentencing hearing at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court last Friday (28 February).

