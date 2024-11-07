Prolific Doncaster shoplifter has been banned from city stores for three years

Officers investigating a series of thefts committed by prolific Doncaster shoplifter Kristopher Becker have secured a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against him.

The 44-year-old is now banned from entering any One Stop or Heron Foods stores in Doncaster as well as the Lidl in Askern Road, Bentley.

It comes after Becker pleaded guilty to a spree of reckless thefts which saw him steal £100 of meat from Lidl, 44 Cadbury's chocolate bars from One Stop and five tubs of butter from Heron Foods.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Becker had already been to prison twice this year for shoplifting offences and we are pleased to have now secured a CBO against him.

"CBOs are given to criminals who engage in incessant anti-social behaviour, and to obtain this particular CBO, officers had to gather evidence to show his repeated lack of respect for law.

"We will be keeping a watchful eye on Becker's behaviour over the next three years to make sure he abides by the strict conditions of the CBO and I hope this sends out a warning that the police and courts will hold serial shoplifters accountable for their actions.

"Shoplifting isn't a victimless crime and we will not let our businesses, communities, retail workers and shoppers suffer at the hands of thieves."

Any person or business who sees Becker breaching the terms of his CBO should report it to police on 101 or by submitting information to us online via our website.

If a crime is in a progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.

Becker, of South Street, Hyde Park, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to six thefts and one attempted theft at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (5 November).

He was given a CBO the same day along with a community order which requires him to carry out unpaid work and pay compensation to his victims.

His CBO will remain in place until 5 November 2027.