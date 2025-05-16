Police stopped a Doncaster drug dealer in his tracks seizing around £2,000 worth of harmful substances

Officers carrying out proactive patrols in Doncaster stopped a drug dealer in his tracks leading to a prison sentence and the seizure of around £2,000 worth of harmful substances.

On 12 March, officers were carrying out patrols in the Hexthorpe area when they spotted a Citroen park up in Old Hexthorpe Road before a man exited the vehicle and began banging on the door of an address.

With their suspicions aroused due to the man's behaviour and the smell emanating from the vehicle, he was arrested and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A further search of his car led to officers finding three bags of cannabis and wraps of Class A drugs, with officers recovering between £1,500 and £2,100 worth of drugs in total from 26-year-old Lewis Darcy.

Lewis Darcy and some of the drugs seized.

Detective Constable Ellen Hoszowski was the officer in charge of this case and is part of Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which was set up to tackle organised and serious crime, including the supply of illegal drugs.

She said: "Darcy was carrying a significant quantity of drugs that were wrapped and prepared for onward supply but thanks to our officers and their quick-thinking, we were able to apprehend him and prevent him from selling these on.

"Drugs absolutely ruin lives and the supply of these illegal substances often feeds into organised crime groups who wreak havoc and misery on our local communities.

"We will continue working proactively to root out those committing these types of crimes and bring offenders to justice, while also removing these dangerous drugs from circulation."

Darcy, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis as well as driving without a licence and insurance.

He was jailed for four years at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (9 May).

All of the drugs and associated paraphernalia seized by officers from Darcy have since been destroyed.