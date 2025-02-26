Police investigating a multiple-vehicle crash have charged a suspect with a series of offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the northbound carriageway of the A1, near Blyth, around 6.50pm on Sunday (23 February) following a three-vehicle collision.

Two men suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

Two other men were treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police investigating A1 multiple-vehicle crash have charged a Doncaster suspect with a series of offences.

George Buck, aged 34, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, Doncaster, has now been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, fraudulently using a registration mark and theft of a motor vehicle.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (25 February) and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on 25 March 2025.

Two other men, aged 26 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft.

The road was closed in both directions overnight while investigations took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We have been working hard to understand what happened on Sunday evening and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect with these serious offences.”

Anyone who has any relevant information or dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to an officer, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 499 of 23 February 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.