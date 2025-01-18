Police and ambulance rushed to serious incident in Doncaster village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police and ambulance have been rushed to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster village this afternoon.

The emergency services are on Whitehouse Road in Bircotes.

Police are currently looking for a woman missing from the village who was last seen last night but we are waiting to hear if these two incidents are linked.