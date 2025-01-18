Police and ambulance rushed to serious incident in Doncaster village
Police and ambulance have been rushed to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster village this afternoon.
The emergency services are on Whitehouse Road in Bircotes.
Police are currently looking for a woman missing from the village who was last seen last night but we are waiting to hear if these two incidents are linked.