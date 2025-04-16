Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man flew into a jealous rage and subjected his ex-partner to a “prolonged” and “unpleasant” physical attack, after taking her phone and learning she had been sent a Happy New Year message from a former boyfriend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

45-year-old Philip Blythen challenged the complainant over the message before she even had a chance to read it because he was in possession of her phone at the time it was received.

An argument subsequently broke out between the pair while they were at the Stag Inn public house on New Year’s Eve 2024, with Blythen claiming she had been “talking to him,” prosecutor Ian West told Sheffield Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield man Philip Blythen flew into a jealous rage and subjected his ex-partner to a “prolonged” and “unpleasant” physical attack, after taking her phone and learning she had been sent a Happy New Year message from a former boyfriend. | SYP/Adobe

The pair left the pub but subsequently returned at around 7pm that day, when Blythen continued to talk about the message, as the pair became increasingly “more intoxicated.”

Mr West said the pair left to go to Blythen’s home address so that the complainant could “collect her belongings,” but once there, the argument continued and Blythen launched into a physical attack.

“The defendant repeatedly kicked, punched and slapped her,” Mr West said, during a hearing held on April 15, 2025.

During the course of the evening, the complainant continued to receive further texts from the former boyfriend who sent the initial message, while Blythen was still in possession of her phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr West said Blythen, of Tithe Barn Way, Woodhouse, Sheffield, would continue in his physical assault of the complainant “each time” she received a message.

The complainant was able to message her daughter, telling her Blythen had assaulted her, and sending her pictures of the injuries he had caused.

“She called the police on her mother’s behalf,” Mr West said, adding: “Police arrived a short time later. Initially, they were refused access, the complainant had been hiding under the bed.

“Police returned and the defendant was arrested.”

Mr West referred Judge Michael Slater to photographs of the complainant’s injuries, submitted in evidence, which show “bruising all over her body.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Slater said he took the view that the attack must have been “prolonged” from the “nature and extent of the bruising.”

Blythen pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a basis of plea, which had been accepted by prosecutors, at an earlier hearing.

Mr West said the remaining counts of false imprisonment and threatening a person with an offensive weapon/bladed article/ corrosive substance in a private place, which were not proceeded with, should lie on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court that Blythen has a criminal record, spanning 59 previous offences from 35 court appearances, with two entries for violence.

Mr West noted they were now of some age, however, with his Section 20 wounding dating back to 2009, and his battery conviction to 2019.

Read More Neglectful Sheffield couple abandoned dying dog who was later found with rotting tongue & ruptured eye

Defending, David Hewitt told the court that the assault occurred while both parties were “heavily in drink,” and acknowledged the complainant suffered “extensive bruising” in the attack.

Mr Hewitt said Blythen has been in prison on remand since his arrest in January, and has been making the most of every opportunity he has been afforded, including obtaining work in textiles, and undertaking Level 1 courses in English and maths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blythen, continued Mr Hewitt, currently has stable accommodation to return to upon his release, but estimates his housing benefit will run out in July, around six months after he was first sent to custody resulting in his flat returning to the council.

Philip Blythen | SYP

Jailing Blythen for 12 months, Judge Slater told him: “This was an unpleasant attack upon an ex-partner, and I sentence you in complete accordance with the basis of plea.”

Judge Slater said he had reduced Blythen’s sentence by more than he had initially intended to, after hearing of the progress he has made in custody.

He said that he believed it was no longer necessary to pass a restraining order, having regard to the complainant’s “attitude,” but added he was pleased to hear that Blythen now accepts “the relationship is over.”