Persistent Doncaster shoplifter jailed for over a year for stealing £1,400 worth of chocolate from supermarkets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Officers investigating a prolific Doncaster shoplifter who stole over £1,400 of items from supermarkets have secured a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke White, aged 30, of Bridge Grove, Cusworth, was given a one year and four month jail sentence earlier this month after admitting 10 thefts from various shops in the city.

His stealing spree saw him target high volumes of items, including one theft where he stole £162 of Crème Eggs and Kinder Eggs and another where he stole £482 worth of Galaxy chocolate bars and Dairy Milk bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the prison sentence, White was given a three-year CBO which bans him from entering the Tesco Express store in Barnsley Road after a flurry of thefts saw him target this particular store.

Luke White.

Sergeant Kelly Ward, of Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "CBOs are court orders given to persistent offenders who have been known to regularly commit acts of anti-social behaviour.

"This particular CBO bans White from entering a Tesco Express store. If he does, he could face up to five years in prison or an unlimited fine.

"CBOs are not handed out lightly, and we have to gather a lot of evidence in order for the courts to grant them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Upon White's release from prison, we will have robust systems in place to monitor his behaviour and any offending.

"I would encourage anyone who sees White breach the terms of the order to please contact us on 101, or by reporting information to us online. You can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers."