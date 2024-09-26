Operation Dream Alpha sees Doncaster drug dealers jailed for over 110 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug dealer who was caught selling heroin and crack cocaine on the streets of Doncaster has been jailed for over four years following a lengthy investigation as part of Operation Dream Alpha.

The operation has now led to over 110 years' of prison sentences for drug dealers in the city, with 30-year-old Brandon Hynes the latest person to end up behind bars.

Hynes was a dealer for the 'Jack' Line which operated on a ring and bring basis in Doncaster.

On three occasions in April and May 2023, Hynes was caught supplying quantities of harmful Class A drugs. An investigation ensued with enough evidence and intelligence gathered to charge with him with multiple drug offences.

30-year-old Brandon Hynes ia the latest person to end up behind bars.

Hynes, of HMP Stocken, was identified by a three-star tattoo on the right side of his neck and on Monday, (23 September), he was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to four years and nine months in prison for supplying crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

A third charge of being concerned in offer to supply crack cocaine was ordered to remain on file.

Detective Sergeant Rachael Smith said: "Hynes thought he was above the law but our investigation as part of Dream Alpha enabled us to secure justice and put a dangerous individual behind bars.

"Hynes was a prolific supplier of illegal drugs on the Jack Line and his incarceration ensures that supply chain has been cut out and in turn, disrupts the influence and activities of organised crime groups (OCGs) who are directly linked to the use and supply of drugs.

"We listened to your concerns around the supply and usage of drugs in Doncaster and this operation has worked effectively to tackle that and put offenders behind bars for a very long time.

"I hope this sends out a clear message to drug dealers in the city that we will come for you. It doesn't matter how untouchable you think you are - we will deliver justice and we will stop drugs from infiltrating the communities we serve to protect."

Op Dream Alpha has seen over 100 drug-related arrests since May 2023, with dozens of dangerous criminals brought to justice since its launch.

A landmark achievement for the operation has now seen over a century's worth of prison sentences handed out to drug suppliers in Doncaster and Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater has praised its impact.

He said: "For the past two years, a whole host of teams and departments have been involved in Operation Dream Alpha and passing the 100 mark for prison sentences is testament to the work that has gone into making this a success.

"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes and away from public view and it's important that everyone's contributions are recognised.

"Drug dealers have no place in Doncaster or the wider South Yorkshire area and we will continue investigating their crimes to deliver justice and wipe out their operations."

If you are worried about drug-related crime in your area, or if you think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also get in touch via the online reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

To submit information anonymously call Crimestoppers free on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.