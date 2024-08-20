Mexborough man charged with violent disorder after hotel riot due in court
A Mexborough man who has been charged with violent disorder after the recent hotel riot in Rotherham is in court later this week.
Christian Ivermee, aged 31, of Chapel Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 17 August.
He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 23 August for sentencing.
Following the disorder experienced on Sunday August 4 at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Wath, dozens have now been charged.
