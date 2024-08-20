Mexborough man charged with violent disorder after hotel riot due in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Mexborough man who has been charged with violent disorder after the recent hotel riot in Rotherham is in court later this week.

Christian Ivermee, aged 31, of Chapel Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 17 August.

He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 23 August for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the disorder experienced on Sunday August 4 at the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Wath, dozens have now been charged.

More information on those convicted can be found here https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/news/south-yorkshire/news/news/august-2024/convictions-following-mass-violent-disorder-in-south-yorkshire/