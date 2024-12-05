Man who urinated and spat on Doncaster war memorial on Remembrance Sunday sentenced

A man who urinated and spat on Doncaster’s war memorial on Remembrance Sunday has been sentenced after being charged with outraging public decency.

Darren Wierzbecki caused extensive damage to the memorial in Bennetthorpe in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of November 10.

CCTV footage captured Wierzbecki damaging the stonework at around 6am, just hours before the annual memorial service.

The 44-year-old then urinated on the rear side of the memorial and spat towards pictures representing different factions of the armed forces.

An investigation was launched and after officers worked in conjunction with Doncaster Council's CCTV suite, they were able to identify Wierzbecki as the offender thanks to his clothing.

He was later arrested and pleaded guilty to criminal damage, failing to provide a drug sample and an act of outraging public decency.

Wierzbecki, of Childers Street, was sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he was given a 12-month community order comprising drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements.