Man who repeatedly stabbed Doncaster pub doorman in brutal attack is jailed

A man who repeatedly stabbed a Doncaster pub doorman after being refused entry to a city centre bar has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norton Bulgacs suffered life-changing injuries which means he will be unable to father children naturally after Andrew Thompson knifed him over and over again in the groin outside The Angel and Royal pub in Doncaster city centre last summer.

The 21-year-old Doncaster Knights player was rushed to hospital and left fighting for his life following the attack on July 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson, 34, of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of offensive weapons, namely four kitchen knives, when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was sentenced to seven years and four months by the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.

Andrew Thompson (left) attacked Norton Bulgacs outside the Angel and Royal pub, stabbing him repeatedly in the groin.

Police and paramedics were called to the pub shortly before 10.30pm on July 26 after Thompson had been refused entry.

At the time, a spokesperson for Amber Taverns said: “We can confirm that this incident was because of refusal to enter the premises.

"The staff and management of the premises acted with professionalism and integrity throughout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub was closed the day after the attack and in a post on social media, a spokesperson for The Angel and Royal said: "A huge thank you to our dedicated team and door staff for their exceptional work. Rest assured, the person involved is safe and sound.

Police and paramedics were called to the pub in Cleveland Street last July.

One customer responded: Love you to the moon and back, you have a team you should be proud of shout out to everyone involved tonight.”

Another said: “Such an unnecessary and unfortunate situation, this doesn’t reflect on the venue at all it could have happened anywhere. You’ve got a great team behind you and support from other venues.”

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police patrol cars and paramedics outside the pub – known by generations of Doncaster drinkers by its former name of Yates’s Wine Lodge – following the attack.

In the wake of the incidents, thousands of pounds rolled in for Norton with a charity football match between teams made up of pub staff also drawing in funds.