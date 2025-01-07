Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who gloated on social media about taking part in the violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers on Sunday 4 August, has been sentenced.

Rory Huggins from Rotherham was recorded throwing a missile at officers who were protecting the occupants of the hotel.

Following the scenes of deplorable violence, Huggins took to social media to share videos of the violent disorder – adding that if anyone was offended, they should ‘remove him’.

Huggins, of Haythorne Way, Swinton, was identified by a member of the public following a media appeal.

Rory Huggins.

When questioned by officers, Huggins claimed he didn’t write the comments on social media, adding that it was a fake account before answering ‘no comment’ to any other question.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing in December 2024.

Today (7 January) at Sheffield Crown Court he was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders institution.