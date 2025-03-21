Man to stand trial after woman raped yards from Doncaster police station

A man is set to go on trial charged with raping a woman yards from Doncaster’s main police station

Tekeste Mebrathu, 42, is accused of the attack which took place in College Road at around 10.45pm on May 4 last year.

Mebrathu, of the Lakeside area, Doncaster, has been charged with rape, assault of a female by penetration, and sexual assault on a female.

He will go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court over the attack on the 32-year-old woman on March 24.