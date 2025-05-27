Man to appear in court over photography row at Doncaster burst water main

A man is set to appear in court charged with being abusive and drunk and disorderly after police were called out as he took photographs of a burst water main on a major Doncaster road.

Officers were called to the A638 Great North Road in Sunnyfields between Scawthorpe and Highfields llate on Saturday night as Yorkshire Water employees worked to fix a ruptured pipe spilling gallons of water across the carriageway.

Local photographer Paul Bell, who has been charged, had been taking photographs at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 11.15pm on Saturday (24 May) we responded to reports of a man being abusive on Great North Road, in Doncaster.

“A man was allegedly preventing engineers from carrying out work on a burst water pipe.

“Paul Bell, aged 43, of Coppice Road, Doncaster, is charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

"He has been bailed ahead of his first court appearance at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 16 June.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: "We attended Great North Road following reports of a burst water main on Saturday evening.

"Our teams quickly completed a repair to the water main and were able to maintain supplies throughout the repair.

"Our team will be repairing and reinstating the road as soon as possible.

"To allow them to complete the work, traffic management measures will remain in place for the safety of our teams and road users.

"We will fully reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so."