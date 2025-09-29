Man jailed over strangling and serious assault in Doncaster

A man has been jailed after pleaded guilty to a strangling and a vicious assault in Doncaster.

Kirk Hall, 47, of Meadow View Road in Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to charges of intentional strangulation and assault by beating.

The charges followed an incident on 25 August in the Old Cantley area of Doncaster, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Hall was sentenced to a total of 20 months behind bars for the attack and with costs of £187 also imposed.