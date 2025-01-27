Man in court after police find knives, swords, crossbows, CS gas, extendable batons and knuckle dusters at his Doncaster home

A Doncaster man has been sentenced after a warrant executed by officers in December led to the discovery and seizure of a huge collection of dangerous weapons.

On Tuesday 3 December 2024, officers raided a property in Thorne, leading to the discovery of 16 air weapons, a crossbow, a can of CS gas, a stun device, two knuckledusters, two wooden batons, an extendable baton, three throwing stars, five swords and 38 knives.

After the weapons were seized from the home, 38-year-old David Walker was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon, namely a knuckle duster, possession ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possessing a firearm without a certificate.

He pleaded guilty to all three offences and was given a 12-month community order during a sentencing hearing at Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (17 January).

Some of the dangerous weapons police found.Some of the dangerous weapons police found.
Some of the dangerous weapons police found.

Walker, of Alexandra Street, was also fined and ordered to comply with 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Detective Constable Molly Simm, who was the officer in charge of this case, said: "A significant amount of dangerous weapons were found as a result of this warrant, which enabled officers to safely seize all the weapons they found.

"They have since been completely removed from circulation, with no weapons returned to Walker following the search of the property.

"After seizing all the weapons from the home, we were able to fast track the analysis of the most lethal weapons leading to us securing three charges against him which he pleaded guilty to in court.

"Weapons like these have no place in our society, and we take firearms offences very seriously.

"If you want to own a firearm, air rifle or shotgun you must have the appropriate certificate and pay the relevant application fee.

"Anyone who doesn't is breaking the law, and we will take action against those who fail to comply with the legislation."

Find out more about UK firearms licensing laws on our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fi/af/firearms-licensing/before-you-apply-firearm-or-shotgun-certificate/.

