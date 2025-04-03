Man found not guilty of rape just yards from Doncaster's main police station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of raping a woman yards from Doncaster’s main police station has been found not guilty following a court trial.

42-year-old Tekeste Mebrathu of Lakeside, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court over the incident in College Road last year.

However he was cleared by the jury of two counts of sexual assault, three counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration

It came following the incident on May 4 2023 when a woman, 32, said she had been raped in the street.