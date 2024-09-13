Man found not guilty of attempted murder following Doncaster drive by shooting
35-year-old James Archer of Daylands Avenue, was found not guilty on three charges of attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Police were called following the shooting in Gardens Lane, Conisbrough on January 8, 2023 after reports that a 34-year-old man had been shot at around 10.55pm.
South Yorkshire Police said the man suffered life changing injuries in the incident.
At the time a police spokesperson said: “At 10.55pm on Sunday, January 8, we received reports that a man in his 30s had suffered gunshot injuries in the Garden Lane area of Conisbrough.
Police said the man was in a vehicle when he was shot at from another vehicle with an appeal launched for information.